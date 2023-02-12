The impact of Valentine’s Day on the environment

This year keep it romantic and green!

By Maria Savvidi

Valentine’s Day is widely celebrated every year on February 14 as a day to express love and affection to significant others, family members and friends.

While the holiday is filled joy, it can also have a significant environmental impact. From the production of gifts, flowers and cards to the waste generated from fancy dinners, this holiday can contribute to the growing environmental crisis.

In this article, we will explore the environmental impact of Valentine’s Day on a global scale, with a focus on the waste generated in Europe and suggestions for how to celebrate a green Valentine’s Day.

The production of gifts for Valentine’s Day, such as boxes, alcohol bottles, balloons, glitter and small decorations, single-use plastics, flowers, chocolates and cards, can have a significant impact on the environment.

For instance, producing flowers requires large amounts of water, pesticides and fertilisers, which can contaminate soil and water sources. In addition, the transportation of flowers from other countries to meet the demands of the holiday can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Chocolates, which are a popular gift for Valentine’s Day, often come in non-recyclable packaging and can also contribute to deforestation as cocoa is grown in many countries that are prone to deforestation. Moreover, the production of chocolates requires large amounts of energy and water, and the use of artificial flavorings and preservatives can lead to chemical waste in the environment.

The production of Valentine’s Day cards can also have an impact on the environment, as the paper and ink used to create these cards are not always eco-friendly. According to the Greeting Card Association, approximately 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year, which can result in significant waste.

Waste generated from Valentine’s Day celebrations, such as packaging from gifts and leftovers from fancy dinners, can also contribute to the growing problem of waste management. In Europe, the waste generated from Valentine’s Day celebrations can have a significant impact on the environment. In 2018, the European Environment Agency reported that the average person in Europe generated 491 kg of municipal waste per year, with much of this waste ending up in landfills or the ocean.

While the environmental impact of Valentine’s Day may seem overwhelming, there are many ways to celebrate the holiday in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.

Here are a few suggestions:

Buy locally-grown flowers:

Buying locally-grown flowers can reduce the carbon emissions associated with transportation and also support local businesses.

Choose eco-friendly gifts:

Opt for gifts made from sustainable materials, such as recycled paper, organic cotton, and bamboo. Consider giving a plant or a tree as a gift, which can help to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Even better, choose an experience gift such theatre tickets, an agrotourism weekend getaway or a cycling adventure.

Make your own cards or send an e-card:

Making your own cards can be a fun and creative activity and can also reduce waste associated with store-bought cards. Use recycled paper and avoid using glitter, which can be harmful to the environment. Another alternative would be to send an e-card.

Have a home-cooked dinner:

Rather than dining out, prepare a meal at home using locally-sourced ingredients. This can reduce waste from packaging and also save money.

Choose sustainable transportation:

Consider taking public transportation, walking, or cycling to your Valentine’s Day destination, rather than driving, which can reduce emissions and traffic congestion.

In conclusion, Valentine’s Day is a time to express love and affection to those around us, but it is important to consider the impact this holiday can have on the environment. From the production of gifts to the waste generated from celebrations, there are many ways to reduce the environmental impact of Valentine’s Day. By choosing eco-friendly options and taking simple steps to reduce waste, we can show our love for the environment as well as for our loved ones!

Maria Savvidi is a project administrator at Friends of the Earth Cyprus