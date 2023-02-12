February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Voter turnout by noon was 35.4 per cent, up on last week

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Επαναληπτ
Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou (PIO)

Voter turnout at 12 noon on Sunday was estimated at 35.4 per cent, according to Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou, who gave his second update of the day from the Press and Information Office.

Compared to last week, when at the same time it was calculated at 33.7 per cent, voter turnout up by 1.7 per cent.

Constantinou also added that no issues were reported at voting station.

In Nicosia, a total of 38.1 per cent of people turned up to vote, the same as in Paphos.

In Limassol, 31,6 per cent of registered people cast their vote so far, compared to 35.8 in Famagusta, and 36.1 in Larnaca.

Voting abroad is at 16 per cent. He added that in the UK voting is taking place from 8am-4pm local time, with half an hour break between 12:00-12:30.

A total of 3,628 voters have registered to vote at the High Commission and the Cyprus Community Centre in London and at Greek Orthodox churches in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds and Bristol.

According to reports, the situation at the High Commission voting station in during the morning was very quiet, in contrast to last Sunday when large groups of Cypriots living in the UK, particularly students, gathered early to cast their vote.

The polls were set to reopen at 1pm in Cyprus.

Related Posts

Uncle Bob and the dog do the Cyprus E4

Nick Theodoulou

Political leaders call for unity as they cast their votes (Update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

Limassol company loses €48,000 after business communications hijacked

Staff Reporter

Motorcyclist aged 20 critical after Limassol collision

Staff Reporter

Mainly dry on Sunday but cold night expected

Staff Reporter

Presidential elections 2023 – Live

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign