February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akel calls for official mourning for quake victims

By Andria Kades
funeral for turkish cypriot high school students, victims in a deadly earthquake in turkey, in famagusta
Coffins of Turkish Cypriot high school students are seen during a funeral in Famagusta

Akel has called on the government to declare a three-day mourning period for the deaths of Turkish Cypriots who lost their lives as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey.

In a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday, Akel’s general secretary Stefanos Stefanou also suggested flags fly at half mast in all public buildings for three days.

“I recommend Cyprus actively participates in the grieving of our Turkish Cypriot compatriots who died as a result of the deadly earthquake in Turkey,” he said.

“I believe declaring public mourning and flying flags at half mast sends a strong message to our compatriots.”

Stefanou added Akel was flying its own flags at half mast in all district offices and at its central committee.

The 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria last week has left over 34,000 dead, with victims still being pulled out of the rubble.

A total of 48 Turkish Cypriots who were in Turkey for a volleyball tournament – including 24 children – died after the hotel they were staying in collapsed. The north has since declared a seven-day mourning period.

