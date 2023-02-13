Celebrate the day of love

Valentine’s Day events whether you love it or hate it will be held around the island says ELENI PHILIPPOU

The day where everything is dressed in flowers, roses and heart-shaped boxes is fast approaching. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and with it comes a series of events to entertain those that celebrate but also those who do not. Whether you love it or hate it, there is something for all this February 14.

Limassol Marina is once again organising a Drive-in Cinema experience for Tuesday night creating a romantic outdoor cinema evening. Held at the outdoor parking lot, visitors will park their cars and enjoy one of the 50 greatest romantic movies of all time under the crisp February night sky. Two screening times are set up this year, one at 7.15pm and the other at 10.15pm. Film lovers can book their spot by making a reservation at Limassol Marina restaurants for that evening.

In Nicosia, a live music venue is celebrating the day with special performances. Sarah Fenwick and her band will perform live jazz on February 14 at Sarah’s Jazz Club from 9pm onwards. Accompanying Sarah on stage will be some of Cyprus’ most acclaimed musicians – saxophonist, Charis Ioannou, pianist Dimitris Miaris, bassist Irenaeos Koulouras and drummer Marios Spyrou. The evening will not be reserved just for lovebirds.

“It’s not only couples who love this place. Bring your friends or family members along so that they can enjoy the music too. It’s the perfect way to spend time with those who matter most this Valentine’s Day—and what better way to celebrate than with live jazz music?” The music-only ticket costs €15 and for the three-course-meal option €39.

Still on a love theme, Motivo is organising a Valentine’s Clothes Swap morning at the University of Cyprus. “Show some love to Mother Nature by Giving your Pre-Loved clothes a second home,” say the organisers. “Drop off clothes you no longer love and pick up items that you’ll actually wear. Prepare for your perfect date, or even find a date, by searching for your ultimate pre-loved fit with us!”

Participants bring in clothes they want to donate, the team reviews their condition and gives out exchange tokens according to the items’ value. Participants can then pick other donated items of clothing that match the value of their tokens.

Next up is a Valentine’s Day event for those who are not so fond of the day. Prozak will host one of the Queer Collective’s Open Mic Nights under the theme Stupid Cupid. “The night’s theme,” say the organisers, “a sarcastic take on ‘love’ and everything anti-Valentine’s. Any verbal or non-verbal performance is welcome. Hate speech and discriminatory language will not be tolerated, as always. This special open mic night will not have pre-registration. We’ll be working on a first-come, first-served basis for your performance, on the spot.” Notebooks, poems, heartaches and everything in between will fill the Nicosia café-bar to mark the day in a unique fashion.

Valentine’s Drive-in Cinema

February 14. Limassol Marina, Limassol. For more information: 25-020020, [email protected]. Facebook event: Drive-in Cinema, Valentine’s Edition

Valentine’s at Sarah’s Jazz Club

Live jazz with Sarah Fenwick, Charis Ioannou, Dimitris Miaris, Irenaeos Koulouras and Marios Spyrou. February 14. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8pm, music start 9pm. €15 music only. €39 3-course dinner. Tel: 95-147711

Valentines Clothes Swap

Clothes swap event by Motivo. In collaboration with the Environmental and Animal Welfare Group UCY, Global Shapers Community Nicosia and the Support of Fashion Revolution Cyprus. February 14. Room 010, KOD07, University of Cyprus, Nicosia. 11am-3pm. €3 entrance fee. Facebook event: Valentines Clothes Swap

Stupid Cupid

Open Mic Night by the Queer Collective. February 14. Prozak, Nicosia. 8pm