February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RugbySport

Cyprus Sevens Championship announced

By Press Release00
rugby2

The Cyprus Sevens Championship kicks off this weekend. The first round will be held on Saturday February 18 at Maroni Sporting Centre (Κοινότικο Γήπεδο Μαρωνίου), KO 13:30.

Four on-island teams will face each other in this year’s Sevens Championship, sponsored by The Legal Opinions, and the Cyprus Rugby Federation “would love to see our fans there supporting them.”

Confirmed details of the championship are as follows:

ROUND ONE
Saturday 18 February, KO 13:30
Maroni Sporting Centre

ROUND TWO
Saturday 11 March, KO 13:30
Maroni Sporting Centre

ROUND THREE
Saturday 1 April, KO TBC
Sportivo, Paphos

ROUND FOUR
Saturday 22 April, KO 13:30
Limassol Crusaders’ Ground

TEAMS
Paphos Tigers
Limassol Crusaders
Larnaca Spartans
Akrotiri Rugby

Related Posts

New cricket season starts in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Heroic Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl win over Eagles

Reuters News Service

Rashford, Garnacho earn Man United win at Leeds

Reuters News Service

Arsenal and Chelsea frustrated, Spurs thrashed

Reuters News Service

Isner becomes first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks

Reuters News Service

Ireland beat France 32-19 in Six Nations classic

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign