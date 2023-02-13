February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Turkish Cypriots arrested on Greek-Turkish border

By Jonathan Shkurko00
arrest

Three Turkish Cypriots, two men and one woman, were arrested in Greece while attempting to cross the Greek-Turkish border with weapons, it emerged on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Greek police, they had hidden 45 guns and two daggers in a special compartment in the trunk of their car.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Sunday. The two men are Cypriot nationals, while the woman has a British passport.

They attempted to cross the border near the Greek town of Kipoi.

Along with the weapons, police also found hidden in the trunk 18 packets of contraband cigarettes, several seemingly antique coins, nine mobile phones, 12 sim cards, a cannabis grinder and €700 in cash.

All the items were seized by the Greek police.

