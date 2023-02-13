February 13, 2023

Works of contemporary Cypriot composers will fill Nicosia and Paphos theatres

By Eleni Philippou00
cyprophonia2

When it comes to classical music, there is one local organisation you can always count on – the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. With a year-round programme around Cyprus, the orchestra’s performances enrich the island’s cultural scene by presenting acclaimed local and international musical selections.

Its next concert series, to take place only in Nicosia and Paphos, puts local talent in the spotlight. The Cyprophonia 2 concerts this February highlight works by contemporary Cypriot composers.

On February 17 at Pallas Theatre, Nicosia and February 18 at Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos, the orchestra will perform the world premiere of two works by local composers, as well as one of the greatest early works of Arnold Schönberg. All under the baton of Günter Neuhold.

Sharing about the concert’s programme, the orchestra says: “Andreas Orphanides’ Concerto Cyprus Zephyr musically depicts the events that the so-called Zephyrus wind brings to Cyprus. Violinist and CySO member Marios Ioannou is the featured soloist in Constantin Papaeorgio’s Concerto for violin and strings, influenced by minimalism and neoclassicism. According to Schönberg, his innovative tone-poem Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) ‘restricts itself to sketching nature and expressing human emotions’”.

Two premieres and a work by an Austrian-American composer will make up the Cyprophonia 2 concerts this month as the Orchestra gets ready for more spring performances.

 

Cyprophonia 2 Concerts

World premiere of work by two contemporary Cypriot composers and a work by Arnold Schönberg. February 17. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. February 18. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €13, 18. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy

