February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for Nicosia car arson

By Staff Reporter072
File photo

Police in Nicosia arrested a 26-year-old man early on Tuesday for a case of car arson under investigation.

Half an hour after midnight police received the report that a car parked in an apartment block’s parking lot was on fire.

Police and the fire service went to the scene and put out the fire, however, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

According to examinations carried out the fire appears to have been set maliciously with flammable material and in the course of the investigation testimony emerged against a 26-year-old suspect, who was arrested around 5 am and taken into custody.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

Avatar photo

