February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Assistance to GC farmers in north

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The cabinet on Wednesday approved revised plans to grant financial assistance to Greek Cypriot farmers living in the north, and also to beekeepers, fishermen and agricultural artisans there.

Deputy government spokesperson Niovi Parissinos said the agriculture minister, in collaboration with presidential commissioner Photis Photiou, held consultations with the Greek Cypriot community leaders in the north where people have resettled.

The number of Greek Cypriots and Maronites currently living in north is around 300.

 

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

