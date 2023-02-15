BirdLife calls on government to enforce new EU lead-shot ban

As of Wednesday, using lead shot ammunition in wetlands is illegal in all 27 EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein, BirdLife Cyprus said, calling on the Cyprus government to enforce the ban.
BirdLife Cyprus, along with other environmental organisations in Europe, have been campaigning for over 20 years to have lead shot ammunition banned.
In Cyprus, there’s already legislation in place which prohibits the use of lead ammunition within a 300-metre radius from wetlands, salt lakes and dams. “Despite this, in areas where hunting is allowed, such as Lake Soros in Meneou which is part of the Larnaka Salt Lakes, high levels of lead have been recorded,” BirdLife said.
“Moreover, in a survey done in 2021, 50 per cent of Cypriot hunters asked were unaware of the existence of alternative pellets that don’t contain lead.
“Considering the European ban, BirdLife Cyprus now calls on the authorities once more to ensure that non-lead pellets are being used in hunting areas that are found close to or within wetlands,” the NGO said.
The law comes into force following a two-year grace period given to EU countries to prepare for the change.
“With this law in place, the lives of the estimated one million water birds that currently die of lead poisoning in the EU every year will be saved and the perpetuation of extreme poisoning of wetland wildlife will end,” BirdLife said.
“The ban will also decrease the secondary poisoning of raptors and scavengers, which are regularly poisoned while eating prey contaminated with lead shot.”
The environmental organisation said that it is estimated that Europe’s wetlands have been polluted with 4,000-5,000 tonnes of lead shot annually due to hunting activity, despite the existence of competitively priced alternatives.
“Lead shot is particularly problematic for water birds that ingest lead pellets, mistaking them for grit: small particles of stone or sand.
“Birds swallow small bits of grit to act like teeth in their gizzard, a specialised stomach constructed of thick, muscular walls used for grinding up hard foods, such as seeds. Exposure to lead can also have severe consequences for people, especially children.”