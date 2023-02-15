February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Christodoulides tells Borrell he’s ‘determined’ to resume Cyprus talks

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides has spoken on the phone with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and expressed his determination to resume talks for a Cyprus settlement.

According to a release from Christodoulides’ office, during the call Borrell congratulated him on his election last Sunday.

“Mr Christodoulides had the chance to reaffirm to Borrell his determination to resume talks for a Cyprus settlement immediately, on the basis of the agreed framework, and at the same time he conveyed his proposal for a more active engagement with EU at the helm in the effort to break the impasse, as well as in the process for a Cyprus solution, always within the UN framework,” the release said.

The two men agreed to meet in Brussels during the European Council scheduled to take place in March.

 

