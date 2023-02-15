February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New €4.7m scheme to upgrade tourism units in rural and mountain areas

By Jonathan Shkurko0285
File photo

The deputy ministry of tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a scheme aimed at upgrading hotels and accommodation for tourists in Cyprus’ rural and mountain areas.

The scheme is part of the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan and is funded by the EU, which will finance reforms and investments in member states until December 31, 2026.

“The goal of the scheme is to support investments in hotels, accommodation and businesses in mountainous, rural and remote areas that will enrich, modernise and upgrade the quality of their products and services,” a statement from the deputy ministry of tourism said.

“At the same time, we want to facilitate the introduction of new products and services that relate to alternative forms of tourism and serve specialised seasonal needs and specificities.”

The scheme’s budget is set at €4.7 million and applications will be accepted until December 1, 2023 or until the available budget is exhausted.

The grants will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis, but the deputy ministry added that, once the budget is exhausted, it will no longer accept applications.

Those interested can apply to the scheme on the deputy ministry of tourism’s website at www.tourism.gov.cy by clicking on the “Incentives & Grants”, via telephone at 22691124 and via email at [email protected].

