February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Second arrest in Nicosia car arson

By Nikolaos Prakas062
police drugs paphos chase
File photo

Police arrested a second 18-year-old suspect for arson, following the arrest of a 26-year-old for the same case a day ago, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, the fire broke out in the car around 1am on Tuesday, while it was parked outside of the 25-year-old owner’s home.

The car was destroyed in the fire.

During their investigation, police determined that the fire was arson, as they found a flammable substance had been used to start the blaze.

Police then arrested the first suspect on Tuesday, after testimony emerged against him.

The second suspect, 18, was also arrested on Tuesday night at 8pm, after testimony was received against him.

Related Posts

Man caught picking up cannabis stash from plastic pipe

Nikolaos Prakas

Police warn of new SMS scam after €23,000 stolen from bank account

Antigoni Pitta

Man jailed for 20 days over traffic offences

Antigoni Pitta

Sentence of child sex abuser increased to 15 years

Andria Kades

Indian farm workers’ mistreatment case under investigation

Iole Damaskinos

Man charged for obstruction of police work

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign