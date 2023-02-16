February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentEnvironmentEuropeWorld

Climate activists glue themselves to Berlinale’s red carpet

By Reuters News Service00
73rd berlin film festival opens with gala ceremony
Climate change activists glue themselves to the red carpet on the day of the opening gala of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany

A man and a woman glued themselves to the red carpet at the opening of Berlin’s film festival on Thursday, calling on the German government and society to take more action to fight climate change.

The two activists glued themselves to the carpet after the arrival of film stars at the Berlinale Palast for the festival’s opening ceremony, featuring a video address by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the premier of “She Came To Me”, directed by U.S. director Rebecca Miller.

The Last Generation group, which was behind the protest, said the current government and society are the last ones left with a chance of preventing the course to a climate hell with billions of deaths.

“Advertising for sustainability on a small scale, like the Berlinale does, is important, but it will not save us on its own. We need to turn things around now,” Raphael Voellmy, one of the activists, said in a statement.

“If we continue escaping from reality, we will tear the first climate tipping points and unleash a deadly avalanche from which there is no escape,” Lisa Winkelmann, the other activist, said.

A Reuters witness said the protest did not interrupt the festival’s opening ceremony. Berlin Film Festival was not immediately available to comment on the incident.

Related Posts

Russia expels four Austrian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Reuters News Service

Israeli foreign minister promises Zelenskiy more aid, rebuilding help

Reuters News Service

Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of ‘Russian empire’

Reuters News Service

Film screening and fundraiser for earthquake victims

Eleni Philippou

Serbia arrests three after nationalist calls for riots over Kosovo plan

Reuters News Service

Greece and Bulgaria to consider reviving oil pipeline project

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign