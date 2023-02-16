Daily News Briefing

February 16, 2023

In today’s episode, President-elect Nikos Christodoulides met with Disy leader Averof Neophytou at the former’s political office on Wednesday, with both saying it was time to turn the page on the bitterness of the election campaign.

Left-wing Akel made a similar assertion, after its general-secretary Stefanos Stefanou held a meeting with Christodoulides.

Stefanou heard Christodoulides’ plans to draw people from across the political spectrum for the new government but concluded Akel would not participate if asked.

Elsewhere, civil engineers called on the state to subsidise the anti-seismic upgrading of buildings, following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Association of Civil Engineers released a video showing the disrepair of buildings around the island.
All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

