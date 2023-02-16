February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man jailed for drink driving

By Gina Agapiou00
jail

A 47-year-old man was jailed for three months on Thursday, after he was found guilty of drink driving.

Larnaca district court also imposed on the man five penalty points and suspended his driving licence for two months, starting from the day of his release from prison.

The suspect was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in the district with a blood sample showing 248μg. The maximum alcohol limit is 50μg, police said.

 

Related Posts

Top court rejects man’s murder sentence appeal

Antigoni Pitta

‘Time to leave’: Petrides bows out of politics

Andria Kades

Cyprus link to actress Raquel Welch

Jonathan Shkurko

Island goes carnival crazy in first post-pandemic festivities

Antigoni Pitta

Restaurant review: Mouson, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Committee on Missing Persons thanks EU for €2.6m

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign