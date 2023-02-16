February 16, 2023

Two arrested for drugs, stolen property

By Gina Agapiou094
Paphos police arrested two men, aged 37 and 32, on suspicion of possession of stolen goods early on Thursday.

Officers put an apartment building under surveillance following a tip off that a 37-year-old man was keeping stolen property in a storage room at the ground floor, Paphos CID chief Michalis Nicolaou told CNA.

A few minutes later, they saw the man exiting the storage room and carried out a body search during which they found a small quantity of cannabis and a sharp knife.

The suspect was initially arrested for illegal drug possession and carrying a knife, Nicolaou said.

He added that the keys to the storage space were also found in his possession and a search was conducted there with his consent.

Inside, police found a 32-year-old man as well as property which is believed to have been stolen.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

 

 

