A language exchange meetup in Limassol

One of the best ways to learn a language is to speak it. And the best way to practice is to chat with others who speak that language. Language exchange events have been happening all around the world for a long time now, uniting foreign exchange students, expats and linguaphiles. The premise of these events is simple – pick up the flag of the language you want to practice and chat away, completely for free. Cyprus too hosts language exchanges and in Limassol an event will be held today at The Rooftop Bar of Limassol Agora. Language lovers, this one’s for you!

The Limassol Language Exchange group organises a casual meeting in the heart of the old town. The events take place every month to offer people more opportunities to talk and practice languages while having a drink or a coffee. Away from textbook lingo, the event is a chance to experience a language in a more daily, natural way.

Tonight’s event begins at 6.30pm where tables with flags will be set up at The Rooftop Bar. Participants can sit down at the language table that interests them where native speakers will be there to talk to. The languages that will be available at the event are English, Russian, Belarusian, Greek, French, German and Spanish. “Feel free to join any group,” say the organisers, “remember a ‘Hello’ opens great conversations.”

 

