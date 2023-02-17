February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Global terrorismMiddle EastWorld

At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed

By Reuters News Service00
islamic state
A member loyal to the Islamic State waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014

At least 53 civilians were killed in an attack in Syria’s central desert province of Homsstate media reported on Friday, blaming jihadist militant group Islamic State.

The bodies of all victims taken to the Palmyra state hospital had gunshot wounds to the head, state news agency SANA cited the hospital’s head as saying.

State media said the victims had been gathering desert truffles when they were attacked. Homs province is controlled by the Syrian government and its allies.

Five people who were wounded were transferred to another hospital. One of the survivors told SANA that IS had burned their cars.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

IS once controlled vast swathes of territory there, losing its hold on land in separate offensives by U.S.-backed fighters, government forces backed by Russia, regional militants and Turkish-sponsored rebels.

It now uses sleeper cells to wage hit-and-run attacks in Syria.

Syrian government troops are spread thin across the country and rely heavily on their allies – including the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Iran – to maintain control over their territory.

Related Posts

Airports see smoother summer travel than 2022 but brace for headaches

Reuters News Service

Three rescued from Turkey rubble as earthquake death toll passes 45,000 (Update)

Reuters News Service

Famed Chinese rainmaker goes missing in latest executive disappearance

Reuters News Service

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for ‘treachery’

Reuters News Service

Ukrainian troops appeal for help as global security meeting starts

Reuters News Service

Zelenskiy: It’s obvious Ukraine won’t be Putin’s last stop

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign