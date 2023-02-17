February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demo outside zoo on Sunday calling for its closure

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A previous demonstration at the zoo

Environmental groups will hold a third protest outside the Limassol Zoo on Sunday calling for the state to shut it down following multiple deaths of animals kept there.

The Animal Party said on Friday that the Green party and other environmental groups will participate.

“We are outraged because to date we have not seen any investigations and or findings regarding the causes and circumstances regarding the death of the animals within the zoo,” the party said.

The protest on Sunday will take place at 3pm.

The most recent death was that of a deer in December, whose antlers were caught in metal mesh around a tree at the zoo.

The tragic death left the zoo and the municipality which manages the it exposed, an announcement from The Animal Party at the time said.

Following the incident, Limassol municipality ordered an investigation into the cause of the deer’s death.

