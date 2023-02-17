February 17, 2023

On-call doctors’ details provided by Gesy

The health insurance organisation (HIO) has announced that contact details for on-call doctors are available through the Gesy website as well as on the agency’s official social media accounts.

The details are provided for dates covering the weekends of February 18-19, 25-26 and Green Monday, February 27.

The HIO notes that contact details for on-call services will be updated on a monthly basis and that on-call services are provided to members of Gesy during weekends and public holidays for emergencies, such as acute onset of alarming symptoms, sudden and severe pain, worsening symptoms of a serious chronic illness, or high fever accompanied by other symptoms.

The announcement clarifies that beneficiaries should not contact the on-call physician for pre-existing medical conditions, issuance of repeated prescriptions, issuance of referrals to other services, or in cases where they do not have the time to visit their personal doctor.

The hours of emergency on-call service operation are Saturdays from 9.00am to 5.00pm, Sundays and public holidays from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Beneficiaries can contact the district emergency services doctor via phone during operating hours. Following patient assessment, an appointment will be arranged.

The announcement emphasises that on-call services operate only via scheduled appointments.

