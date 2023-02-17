February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Plenum set to reconvene March 9

By Andria Kades00
House of Representatives

After weeks of being in recess, plenum is most likely set to reconvene on March 9, parliament’s secretary general Tasoula Ieronymidou said on Friday.

Parliament had temporarily paused its operations in light of the presidential elections, as part of an effort to stop deputies from instrumentalising the elections and heightened populism, Ieronymidou told CNA.

House committees have since gradually restarted this week, as presidential elections ended on Sunday.

Though the deputies have begun convening committee sessions, they are not expected to wrap a significant number of bills in time to head to plenum before March 9, she specified. Nonetheless, there could be a possibility plenum convenes on March 2.

Key bills are the budgets for semi-state organisation, as well as VAT for primary residences, a matter that has the EU awaiting on whether to begin infringement proceedings.

Commenting on whether the new president may withdraw certain bills, Ieronymidou said parliament will send a letter over all the new bills to the new government, which can respond on how it wants to proceed. It can choose to allow them to move forward, review them or withdraw them.

This is done when a new government is in place, though it is not required, she specified.

