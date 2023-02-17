February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
President meets schoolgirl who chose him when asked to write to famous person

By Andria Kades
ΠτΔ – Μαθήτρια Δημοτικού Σχολείου
ΠτΔ – Μαθήτρια Δημοτικού Σχολείου Καθαρής-Δημήτρη Λιπέρτη Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος O Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Αναστασιάδης δέχεται μαθήτρια του Δημοτικού Σχολείου Καθαρής-Δημήτρη Λιπέρτη Λάρνακας και τους γονείς της. // PoR – Student from Katharis-Demetri Liperti Primary School Presidential Palace, Lefkosia, Cyprus The President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, receives a student from Katharis-Demetri Liperti Primary School in Larnaka and her parents.

President Nicos Anastasiades met primary school student Themia Paparidou at the presidential palace on Friday after she apparently sent him a letter praising his ten-year tenure.

Paparidou had written the letter as part of schoolwork that a teacher assigned, where they had to send a letter to a well-known person.

The young girl, who goes to Katharis-Demetri Liperti primary school in Larnaca, sent her letter to Anastasiades.

According to a statement from the president’s office, Paparidou’s letter praised Anastasiades for the progress he achieved for the country and its citizens during his 10-year tenure.

It also heralded Anastasiades’ efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem that would allow her father to return to his beloved Famagusta, the president’s office said.

Paparidou had also asked to meet him in person, and Anastasiades complied. She went to the visit with her parents George and Marina, as well as her brother Iacovos.

The school chairman and secretary of the parent teacher association also joined.

