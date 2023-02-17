The carnival fiestas not to miss

It is the season of fancy dress, confetti and cheery music. Carnival week always calls for it and as the big parade on Sunday 26 draws closer, the anticipation intensifies and the events multiply. In the first year that official municipal carnival celebrations are happening since the pandemic, a large choice of events enriches the island’s cultural agenda this February. The most awaited ones are, of course, the colourful, extravagant carnival parties.
Carnival Fiesta with the Windcraft Band & Friends
Nicosia enters into the carnival mood with a party in the old town that features live music. Windcraft Band and guest musicians will take over the stage of Antonakis Music Hall tonight for a unique fiesta featuring wind instruments starting at 8.30pm. Their performance will get dressed-up party-goers dancing to rock and pop hits, Latin grooves and Balkan melodies, as the Windcraft Voices will entertain with bucolic and Sephardic verses. Then DJ Fuzz will continue the entertainment with disco, 80s and 90s hits.
Facebook event: Carnival Fiesta with the Windcraft Band & Friends
Nostalgia Aglantzia Carnival Party
A day later, as Aglantzia Municipality celebrates its four-day carnival, it hosts an exciting fiesta. For the 4th year in a row, Nostalgia Parties has been chosen as the official Saturday party of this year’s Aglantzia Carnival. The music and dance event will take place at Skali Aglantzias within the transformed indoor gallery with DJs Claudio and Tum Bao playing 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s Disco, Latin, Retro and Carnival Classics. From 7pm to midnight, Nostalgia Parties and STS Events will put on one of the capital’s most well-known carnival fiestas.
Facebook event: Nostalgia Aglantzia Carnival Party
Eurovision Carnival Party
In a slightly different mood is the party by Ogae Cyprus with a Eurovision theme at RED Music Stage. Saturday’s party will celebrate Cyprus’ 40 years in the song contest with a carnival twist. The party begins at 9.30pm with hosts Andreas Zambas and Constantinos Iasonos welcoming audiences. A series of acts from Cyprus’ participation in Eurovision will follow along with a guest act by Chanel. The party will then continue with Eurovision hits from DJ Kaminiotis.
Facebook event: Eurovision Carnival Party
Pikante Carnival
Wrapping up the biggest carnival parties in Nicosia is another fiesta at Antonakis Music Hall. Pikante Carnival on February 24 will welcome DJs Koulla P Katsikoronou and Radio Pangea on the decks who will play organic and electronic grooves from around the world. A heated dance party is expected to fill Antonakis Music Hall topped by the Best Costume Contest.
Facebook event: Pikante Carnival
The Big Street party – carnival Edition Vol 7
In Limassol, Klik FM Cyprus, CHOICE FM and Carlsberg organise the 7th Big Street Party on February 24, an annual event taking place at the TEPAK university square in the old town. From 8pm onwards, a series of live DJ sets will dress the party with the biggest carnival hits and Greek and foreign dance tunes to ensure a fun night.
Carnival party with Giorgos Gakis and the Zilla project & Time Surfers Band
Spicing up the Limassol Carnival events is a live music party at the Carob Mill on February 25 that will welcome Giorgos Gakis and the Zilla Project. Their performance will be a fun rock ‘n’ roll set with dance tunes remembering greats such as Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Later on, The Time Surfers Party Band will put on a retro party in a ‘70s and more’ mood, playing beloved disco songs from the 70s to today.
Tickethour: To Lemesiano Karnavali
Nostalgia Limassol Carnival Party
Also taking place on February 25, a day before the big Sunday parade that concludes carnival festivities, Limassol AGORA teams up once again with Nostalgia Parties for a night of dancing. For this carnival party though, Nostalgia collaborates with Strawberry Jam, a classic dance party that returns to the essence of good music. From 8.30pm, three DJs will be playing music at two different venues of the AGORA. At The Rooftop Bar, DJ Claudio will play 70s 80s, 90s Disco and Carnival Classics whilst at The Tent – Mezzanine, DJs D-Prank and 2NS will blast Funk, Soul, Hip Hop, old skool RnB and Disco.
Facebook event: Nostalgia Limassol Carnival Party