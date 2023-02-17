February 17, 2023

Third-country nationals now eligible for Tepak scholarships

File photo: The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak)

Cyprus’ university of technology (Tepak) signed a memorandum of understanding with the foreign ministry on Friday, offering scholarships for master’s programmes for third-country nationals.

There will be €45,000 available for five scholarships for students from Gambia, Guyana, Libya and Palestine between 2023 – 2024. This amounts to €9,000 per student.

Foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides signed the memorandum with Tepak’s rector Panayiotis Zaphiris.

Kasoulides described the memorandum as “a strengthening of Cyprus’ bilateral relations” on one hand, and also a move “which promotes the academic institutions internally, as well as the image of our country as a high-standard centre of studies.”

Zaphiris said the scholarships help the university attract third-country students as part of efforts to internationalise the institution.

Already, Tepak has garnered traction with European universities which they collaborate with, and hope the scholarships announced will help attract third-country students.

Currently, the legal framework does allow universities to attract foreign students to state universities, Zaphiris added though he expressed the hope this could change, thus enabling the university to offer education in other languages.

 

