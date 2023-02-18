February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

All set for election of new Paphos bishop

By Gina Agapiou00
Karpasia Bishop Christoforos is one of the four candidates for Bishop of Paphos

Everything is ready for the Sunday elections that will show the tripartite for the new Paphos bishop, church elections officer Ioannis Charilaou said on Saturday.

In total of 52,164 eligible voters in Paphos will vote on Sunday among the four candidates; Karpasia Bishop Christoforos, Amathountos Bishop Nikolaos, and two archimandrites (unmarried priests) Tychikos Vryonis and Ioannis Ioannou.

Staff in support of the four high priests held rallies, particularly in the last week in Paphos, Charilaou said.

Paphos is voting for a new bishop after their long-term leader Georgios became Archbishop in December following the death of Archbishop Chrysostomos III in November. He had also held the post of Paphos Bishop since 2006.

Charilaou explained that the election process is divided into two stages.

The first stage, Charilaou said, involves the drawing of the tripartite on February 19 and the second stage involves the election of the Metropolitan by the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus.

Elections on Sunday will be taking place from 10am until 1pm with a one-hour break and then from 2pm until 5pm at 126 election centres in the metropolis.

If required, voting can be extended until 6pm after informing the chief returning officer.

According to Charilaou, there will be no ballot paper, but people will be called to write the name of the candidate that they prefer.

Eligible to vote are all Orthodox Christians who will reach the age of 18 on February 19 and who have been residing for at least one year in the Paphos district. They must also be included in the electoral rolls, excluding refugees.

Charilaou noted that any voter is entitled to submit written objections to the election process within three days after election day to the office of the chief returning officer.

The objection period ends at 1pm on February 22, Charilaou said. People that are eligible will be able to see the centre they vote in at https://churchofcyprus.org.cy or at https://impaphou.org.

