February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Probe launched after woman dies after giving birth

By Gina Agapiou00
taep ambulance new
Photo: Okypy

An investigation has been launched into the sudden death of 40-year-old woman who died a day after giving birth this week in Nicosia, it emerged on Saturday.

The woman was admitted into a private maternity clinic on Thursday to birth her second child.

During the delivery process, the woman experienced complications and bleeding. After saving the child, the doctors deemed necessary that the mother was transferred immediately to a private hospital for blood transfusion.

But the she died on Thursday, before the transfusion was done.

Her relatives lodged a complaint with the health ministry and Nicosia CID are investigating the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

An autopsy was also expected to be carried out on the body.

