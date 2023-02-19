February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘All in good time’, Christodoulides says about new cabinet

By Jean Christou00
President-elect Nikos Christodoulides after voting in the election for bishop of Paphos on Sunday (CNA)

Everything will happen in good time, President-elect Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday when asked about the formation of his new cabinet.

After voting in the elections for bishop of Paphos in his home town of Yeroskipou, Christodoulides who won last week’s presidential elections, was asked by media about his plan. He has already said he would have cabinet names by the end of the week. He officially assumes office on March 1.

Referring to the the new cabinet, he said: “There is absolutely no reason for concern.”
He added that preparations were at an advanced stage and there were also other important issues that needed to be prepared for.

Asked whether he had received suggestions or proposals from the parties that had backed him for the formation of the cabinet, Christodoulides, said he had not but that all suggestions were welcomed taking into account all the data and the framework he set before the elections based on the messages from society.

The importance he gave to dialogue with society, he added, was not just a slogan. “Now is the time, all that we promised the people will be put into practice,” he said.

