February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads closed in parts of Nicosia and Limassol on Sunday due to events

Roads will be closed in various parts of the capital on Sunday due to various events.
The roads affected are:

– Strovolos Avenue from the junction with Pavlou Mela Street to the junction with Athalassa Avenue in both directions (Elaionon Street will remain open)

-Strovolos Avenue from the junction with Athalassa Avenue until the junction with Arch. Kyprianou Street (only the lanes towards Nicosia) and

-Arch. Kyprianou Street from the junction with Strovolos Avenue to the junction with Prodromos Avenue

The roads will be closed until 11am due to the Cyprus Road Runners Grand Prix organised in cooperation with the police.

In addition, some roads in Aglandjia will be closed until 4pm due to the carnival parade, including Kyrenia Avenue, which will be closed from the junction with Limassol Avenue to the junction with Archaion Solon Street.

Also ongoing roadworks across the island may affect the smooth movement of vehicles, police said.
In Limassol the seafront will be closed due to carnival parades and events due to begin around 11.30am.

The children’s parade is taking place along the seafront with more than 50 floats.

The parade will start at the traffic lights of the municipal gardens, heading towards the old Port and will end at the Molos parking lot.

In the evening there will be events near the medieval castle.

