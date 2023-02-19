February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tremor measuring 3.0 felt in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00
earthquake2

An 3.0 earthquake was felt in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, mainly in Limassol, officials said.
Social media posts first referred to the tremor around 4.30pm.

A statement from the geological surveys department around 6pm confirmed the tremor, saying it measured 3.0 on the Richter scale.

It struck at precisely 4.26 local time.

The earthquake had an epicentre 16km north of Limassol and a focal depth of 20km.

“The earthquake was slightly felt especially in the district of Limassol but less so in the Nicosia area,” an announcement said.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

‘Voice of the Cypriot countryside’ buried in Paralimni

Jean Christou

Only 25% of those eligible voted in election for new Paphos bishop (Update 3)

Jean Christou

Christodoulides offered a little something for everyone

Elias Hazou

Police arrest 21 people in immigration sweep

Staff Reporter

Christodouldies will approach Tatar meeting with ‘absolute seriousness’

Jean Christou

Consumer body says continued hikes on bottled gas are a rip-off

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign