February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Cyprus to give €900K in raises, benefits to 700 workers

By Press Release01
Lidl Cyprus employee raises

Lidl Cyprus is proceeding with salary increases and additional benefits totalling €900,000 for all its employees, as a reward for their collective effort and contribution during the previous financial year.

This will be added to a benefits package worth €210,000 that was announced last April, and has already been implemented, as well as to the company’s existing competitive remuneration and benefits package.

“We’re facing yet another unique year. Once again, we are invited to work together, in the unique way that characterises the Lidl Cyprus team, with trust, optimism, ambition, justice and teamwork, under the most demanding conditions, and in order to offer consumers products of excellent quality at the best market prices,” commented Lidl Cyprus CEO Martin Brandenburger.

At Lidl Cyprus, people make the difference, and the company proves in practice, once again, its dedication and continuous investments focused on its people. It remains a top employer for the sixth consecutive year – the only company in Cyprus, regardless of sector, to receive the Top Employer certification for 2023, from the independent international organisation Top Employers Institute.

