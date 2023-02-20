Minister promises investigation into homeless man and daughter (with video)

Deputy Minister for Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi pledged on Monday that the case of a 72-year-old man who had to live in a car with his 10-year-old special needs daughter for over a year will be closely examined.

“If there are any omissions or mistakes found, I will move forward with a disciplinary investigation,” she said in a statement.

Giorgos Achilleos, 72, went public with his story on Alpha station’s programme ‘24 Hours’ describing endless closed doors from state services where he appealed for help for his 10-year-old daughter.

With no support evident, they were forced to live in a car for a year and a half, and continues to face discrimination because of his age and broader social prejudice, he said.

The show was aired on Saturday and according to Achielleos, even the trailer alone prompted calls from the social welfare office to resolve outstanding issues. He claims certain quarters told him it hadn’t been necessary to go public, calling on him to back pedal, with him saying it was too late as the interview had already been recorded.

Anthousi said she expressed her sympathies and was troubled by the reports over the behaviour of social services staffers.

“Threats are not acceptable nor is rude behaviour. I have requested and await from all departments and services of the deputy ministry, reports on the facts which I will study.”

Anthousi added she had become aware of Achielleos’ homelessness last April and had immediately moved to secure temporary shelter for him, followed by proper housing and help with covering the rent and costs to connect water and electricity.

She said she also approved that expenses on repair works at the new home would be covered. “From May until today, the social services are handling the case.”

After the trailer was aired on February 14, Anthousi asked to be briefed about the case, where she found out that the disability benefits the 10-year-old girl had been on, were cancelled after she was evaluated in October.

Anthousi has since ordered the re-evaluation, which was completed the next day and the benefits have been restored.

In her last week in office, she is currently preparing the handover for the new deputy minister highlighting all the things that have been streamlined but also all things left to do.

Since she took on the post, there have been dozens of such cases which came to her attention, which have been handled with discretion and sensitivity, she added.