February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

People trafficking arrest

By Gina Agapiou00
Α 19-year-old man has been remanded on suspicion of assisting the illegal entry of Syrian migrants into the Republic, police said on Monday.

A vessel with 12 men, two women and six minors aged between one and 17 years old, was found in the sea southeast Cape Greco at around 9am on Sunday.

Police transferred the migrants to the Ayia Napa marina before they were taken to the Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia.

During questioning, police said it emerged that the boat had sailed from Syria on Saturday. Testimony was obtained against one of the men who was said to be driver of the vessel.

He was arrested and brought before the Famagusta district court which remanded him for four days, police said.

 

