February 20, 2023

CyprusFeatured

Earthquake aftershock felt in Turkey, Cyprus

By Nikolaos Prakas03579
earthquake turkey strong
An earthquake was felt in Cyprus and in southern Turkey, Syria and Lebanon about 7pm on Monday, according to the independent Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to the EMSC, the quake was magnitude 6.4 and occurred in the border area between Turkey in Syria, where massive earthquakes last week devastated cities killing thousands.

A Nicosia resident said: “I was scared as my house was shaking again.”

Describing the moment a Famagusta resident in the north told the Cyprus Mail: “I saw the frames shaking, so I got up and put my cat in her carrier bag and got out of the house.”

Asked about the tremor, a witness in Limassol said that the earthquake was felt in the area.

In an announcement following the earthquake, the Cyprus Geological Survey said that the incident is an aftershock of the last major earthquake in Turkey on February 6.

The earthquake was felt all over the island and the eastern Mediaterranean region.

Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya which was hit by two massive earthquakes two weeks ago, causing tens of thousands of deaths and destroying buildings and infrastructure.

Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.

Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.

“I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

“Is there going to be another aftershock?” she asked.

 

