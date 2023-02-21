February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man falls prey to online scam

By Iole Damaskinos00
Police on Tuesday are investigating the latest case in a spate of online fraud.

According to the police, on February 10 the 48-year-old victim replied to an online ad for a motorcycle available for sale, on the website of a foreign-based company.

The complainant exchanged emails with the seller to complete the purchase. During their conversation, scammers intervened pretending to be the seller, and instructed the 48-year-old to pay a deposit of €4,200 to an overseas account.

The complainant proceeded to pay but continued to receive messages from the actual seller that the deposit was pending.

On Monday the man contacted his bank, to find out the transfer had been made and that he had been victimised.

The financial crime unit of the Limassol CID is investigating the case.

