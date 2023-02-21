February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Manifestly inadequate’ fine increased ten fold

By Nick Theodoulou00
A company has had its health and safety violations fine increased from €750 to €7,500 after the attorney general appealed the penalty.

The legal services said on Tuesday the attorney general appealed the “manifestly inadequate” sentencing which had initially been imposed by Nicosia district court.

The company had first been fined €750 after being found guilty of breaches which endangered workers and others.

But it was reported that the supreme court on January 25 sided with the attorney general’s arguments, and the company must now pay €1,500 for each of the five violations.

The breaches are centred on inadequate construction worker safety provisions based on improper scaffolding.

