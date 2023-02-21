February 21, 2023

Police issue further warning over scam messages

The police on Tuesday warned the public of possible scams via SMS that appear to have been sent by the Cyprus Post.

The particular scam concerns fake SMS messages requesting payment of customs duties ostensibly sent by the postal service from foreign countries.

“The Cyprus Post has nothing to do with these messages and calls on the public to ignore them,” the announcement read.

People were also warned people not to click on any link included in the SMS, as they risk their account information being revealed to unknown parties.

 

