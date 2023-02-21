February 21, 2023

Tax on Turkish Cypriot salaries for earthquake relief scrapped

By Nikolaos Prakas00
aftermath of the deadly earthquake in kahramanmaras

The ‘government’ in the north on Tuesday officially repealed a decree to tax people’s salaries to provide earthquake relief to Turkey.

According Yeni Duzen, the official decision of the ‘cabinet’ was published in the ‘government’ gazette.

One day previously, 14 unions had filed a lawsuit at the constitutional court to have the decree repealed.

The unions had said that they did not trust the ‘government’ would use the funds properly.

In a statement last week, the unions said: “The members of the government, who have been deaf for years and failed to show any sensitivity to the material and intellectual rights of the Turkish Cypriots, are now trying to take advantage of the pain the community is going through.”

 

