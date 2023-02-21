Three projects set to revolutionize NFTs: ImmutableX (IMX), Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

With the crypto recovery, one area has caught investors’ attention: Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Hit hard in the crypto bear market, NFTs have seen a resurgence of demand recently.

Moreover, NFTs also stand to benefit from major technical improvements. In particular, three projects are set to revolutionize the NFT space: ImmutableX (IMX), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

ImmutableX (IMX)

ImmutableX (IMX) is an Ethereum Layer-2 solution for NFTs. Its network provides secure and low-cost transactions for NFTs on the biggest smart contract blockchain.

By building its platform on Ethereum, ImmutableX ensures it remains fully decentralized while leveraging the Ethereum ecosystem. Notably, Ethereum NFTs command the highest prices and have the biggest community. However, the ecosystem has been ripe for disruption for some time.

One of its main benefits is lowering Ethereum’s notoriously high gas fees. NFTs often involve complex transactions, which creates congestion on Ethereum. ImmutableX provides a scaling solution that helps avoid high gas fees and improve speed.

Thanks to its capabilities, ImmutableX has already found partners. Numerous NFT firms have partnered with the platform or moved to the ImmutableX blockchain. Giants like Gods Unchained and OpenSea saw the potential of this scaling solution.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual world on the Ethereum blockchain. Its decentralized metaverse allows users to buy, sell, and develop virtual land in the Decentraland universe.

Each piece of land in Decentraland is one unique NFT. Decentraland players can use these NFTs to create unique and interactive experiences for other players. These also create a potential source of revenue.

Eventually, Decentraland hopes artists, gamers, and creators will use its decentralized platform to monetize their work. The platform also attracted many major brands, including Samsung and JP Morgan.

ORBN (Orbeon Protocol)

ORBN (Orbeon Protocol) is a decentralized crowdsourcing and venture capital platform aimed at democratizing access to early-stage investments. Orbeon’s blockchain technology enables anyone to invest in early-stage projects and startups for as little as $1.

The unique model of the Orbeon Protocol enables it to provide a decentralized and transparent investment platform accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Because the platform employs blockchain technology, all transactions and investments are secure and transparent, which is critical for early-stage investments.

Orbeon Protocol creates a decentralized and democratized investment platform. This sets it apart from traditional venture capital and crowdfunding platforms. ORBN has already experienced tremendous success, with the value of its ORBN token increasing by more than 1675% during its ongoing presale.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail