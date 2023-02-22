February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironmentFeatured

Akamas plan on hold, four months to object

By Andria Kades00
cape arnaaoutis, akamas
Akamas plan will be implemented in September but there is a four-month window to file objections

Cabinet on Wednesday decided to postpone implementing the Akamas local development plan for another six months, as part of efforts to find ways of fulfilling all the goals it sets out to achieve.

The ministers decided to publish the plan but specified its implementation begins on September 1 this year. But there is a four-month window allowing for objections.

According to Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, the ‘white zones’ which have been set out forbidding any development, will continue to be in effect. The areas will be evaluated and more studies will be caried out to cement what measures can be taken to meet the “socio-economy strategic goals which have been set”.

 

Related Posts

CTP leader sends letter to Christodoulides, hopes for new talks  

Jonathan Shkurko

Cabinet extends subsidies on electricity bills

Andria Kades

Arrest for drug driving

Jonathan Shkurko

Man gets seven months for assault

Jonathan Shkurko

Forestry department issues warning ahead of Green Monday

Nikolaos Prakas

An ordinary guy with some ‘dangerous’ ideas

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign