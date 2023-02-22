February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest for drug driving

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A 26-year-old was caught under the influence of drugs and with 1.3 g of cannabis, police in Paphos said on Wednesday.

According to police, the individual was stopped by an officer on Tuesday evening, where police searched the vehicle and they found 1.3 g of cannabis.

The police then administered a narcotest to the 26-year-old, which came back positive.

The individual was charged and released.

