February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bases announce military emergency exercise

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A British base in Cyprus

A routine exercise to conduct essential emergency military training will be carried out in Ayios Nikolaos, near Dhekelia on Wednesday, between 9am and noon, the British bases said in an announcement.

Bases authorities said the exercise would include different emergency scenarios, namely the simulations of a house fire, an air rescue, a multiple car collision featuring injured people, a petrol leak and subsequent evacuation and a partial building collapse.

A statement released by the British bases said the public should not be concerned if explosions are heard in the local area.

