February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forestry department issues warning ahead of Green Monday

By Nikolaos Prakas00
green monday

Lighting fires is strictly forbidden outside of designated barbecue areas, the forestry department warned on Wednesday ahead of Green Monday celebrations.

With people expected to head to the mountains and enjoy picnics, the department called on the public to be mindful of fires and ensure areas are kept clean, avoiding leaving plastic bags around.

“Respect towards the environment and keep the area clean,” it said.

The department urged the public to gather its garbage and dispose of it properly.

“If we leave things lying around in plastic bags, they’ll be spread around by stray dogs, cats and foxes.”

The forestry department also called on the public to avoid cutting or uprooting wildflowers and shrubs, as many of them are strictly protected and some may be endemic and endangered.

