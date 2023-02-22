February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man escapes police custody in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko00
lca police station
Larnaca police HQ

Police in Larnaca are attempting to locate a 23-year-old man who escaped from custody on Tuesday night.

The man, a Syrian national, was arrested earlier in the day as a suspect in a spate of burglaries and theft.

Police said he had managed to escape from CID offices at around 7.30pm.

