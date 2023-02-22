February 22, 2023

Man gets seven months for assault

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Famagusta district court has sentenced a 41-year-old man to seven months in jail after he was found guilty of assault, which he committed on January 8 in Ormidia.

The man was arrested a day after he attacked his 40-year-old roommate with a knife, causing him a serious injury to his right ear. He later received treatment at the Famagusta general hospital.

According to Famagusta police spokesperson Steve Theodoulou, the perpetrator was spotted shortly after in a state of intoxication.

When approached, he started verbally assaulting the police officers and was immediately taken in custody. He later confessed to the assault.

