February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tsipras to meet Christodoulides and party leaders

By Nick Theodoulou00
greek opposition syriza party leader alexis tsipras addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session on a wiretapping case
Greek opposition Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras

Syriza leader and Greece’s Former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to visit Cyprus on Thursday where he will meet various party leaders and president-elect Nikos Christodoulides.

He will first meet former chief negotiator and unsuccessful presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis, followed by Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos.

He will then lunch with Akel’s general secretary Stefanos Stefanou.

Later in the evening Tsipras will meet with Christodoulides.

At night, Tsipras is to attend an event commemorating former Edek leader Vassos Lyssarides.

Lyssarides had been a central figure in Cyprus politics since the island’s independence.

Related Posts

Accept-LGBTI Cyprus condemns “homophobic attack”

Nick Theodoulou

Two officers suspended after man escapes custody

Staff Reporter

Two years for people trafficker

Nick Theodoulou

New foster care bill sent to parliament

Nikolaos Prakas

Hands-on documentary workshop with award-winning photographer

Eleni Philippou

Diko to hold elections in June

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign