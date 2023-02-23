February 23, 2023

Employer fined for causing employee’s death

By Nikolaos Prakas00
An employer in the Famagusta area has been found guilty of causing the death of a worker and creating unsafe work conditions, the labour department announced on Thursday.

The individual, who owns a construction and painting business, was fined a €2,500 and sentenced to 12 months in prison with a three-year suspension, according to the court.

According to the labour department, he was found guilty for failing to meet safety standards that caused the death of the employee.

The deceased individual fell 3.3 metres from the first floor, while painting a building.

The labour department said that the court decided that the employer failed to provide appropriate protection at the site, including a barrier on the balcony the man had been working on when he fell.

 

