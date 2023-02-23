February 23, 2023

New cabinet to be announced on Monday, says Christodoulides

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides will be making announcements over his cabinet on Monday, he told reporters on Thursday amid growing speculation over the who’s who of his posts.

“I’ve seen what previous presidents did over the matter. President Nikos Anastasiades announced it on February 27, Demetris Christofias on February 28. Therefore, I will follow the beaten path. There is no reason to worry.”

Christodoulides said he could have made the announcement earlier “but I realise there’s some problems journalistically over the weekend.”

Asked if the names are set in stone for the new cabinet shape up, and it was just a matter of announcements, Christodoulides said “we are in the final stage.”

“Announcements will happen when they must. There is absolutely no reason to worry.”

