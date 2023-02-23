February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No negative Covid test for travellers from China

By Nick Theodoulou016
airport 02

Travellers from China are no longer required to provide a negative PCR test for Covid-19 prior to their arrival in Cyprus.

The health ministry on Thursday referred to the cabinet’s decision the previous day which reversed the decision.

It added that the current epidemiological scenario in China has allowed for the decree that travellers provide a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to be reversed.

Related Posts

Agriculture minister ‘very satisfied’ with Akamas plan

Andria Kades

Widespread condemnation of LGBTI attack (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Police union anger at suspension after suspect escaped

Nick Theodoulou

Restaurant review: The Mansion of Stavroula, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Man arrested for alleged fraud

Jonathan Shkurko

Read all about it: guide to private education

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign