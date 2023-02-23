February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men found guilty of people smuggling

By Jonathan Shkurko00
handcuffs 06
File photo

Two men aged 31 and 47 were sentenced to one and a half years in jail by the Larnaca criminal court on Thursday after they were found guilty of aiding third country nationals enter Cyprus illegally.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on October 3, 2022 after police intercepted his boat off the coast of Famagusta. He was trying to smuggle in a total of 13 people.

The 47-year-old was arrested on December 17, 2022, in the same area. On the same day, he was caught by the maritime police attempting to smuggle in 17 people.

Related Posts

Ambassadors visit Ukrainian kindergarten in Pyla

Antigoni Pitta

New Paphos bishop elected

Jonathan Shkurko

Employer fined for causing employee’s death

Nikolaos Prakas

Identity Objects exhibition to open at Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

Eleni Philippou

Divisions over employment changes for third-country nationals

Jonathan Shkurko

No negative Covid test for travellers from China

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign